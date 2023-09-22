Missouri's request for federal disaster declaration is approved

Governor Mike Parson’s request for a major disaster declaration in Missouri has been approved by President Joe Biden.

The governor requested the declaration after multiple severe weather events occurred from July 29 through August 4.

The approval means local governments and nonprofits in 33 counties can get federal public assistance to repair damaged roads, bridges and other public infrastructure as well as reimbursement for emergency response and recovery costs.

Southwest Missouri counties included in the declaration are Barry, Barton, Christian, Dade, Greene and Taney.

The Governor’s September 5 request included more than $14 million in qualifying expenses that had already been identified.

The disaster declaration also makes assistance available statewide through FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Program, which helps with cost-effective measures to reduce the potential for future damage to public infrastructure as a result of natural disasters.

Anyone with unmet needs should contact United Way 211. Call 2-1-1 for assistance or visit 211helps.org. You can also find more information at recovery.mo.gov.