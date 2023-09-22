Drury University to celebrate 150 years

Drury will celebrate its 150th Founders Day on Monday. Drury’s Executive Director of Communication Jasmine Cooper said they’re inviting the community to join in a day full of activities on the historic campus.

“Starting at 12:30 we’re going to take a big group photo and spell out 150 on Sutherland field, which is on the north part of our campus,” she explained, “and at 1:30 we’re doing the official bell ringing ceremony. Our President John Beuerlein will ring a borrowed handbell to mark the first day of classes 150 years ago, just as the president then, President Morrison rang a borrowed handbell in 1873.”

A musical piece commissioned especially for the Sesquicentennial Celebration will then be performed in Stone Chapel, and a poem written just for the occasion will be read by Poet Laureate of Missouri and Drury alum, David Harrison, followed by special remarks from Beuerlein (burr-line) about the history and impact of Drury, and a reception and discussion panel, including past Drury presidents John Moore and Todd Parnell and Drury Archivist William Garvin.

Cooper told KSMU the historical moment is not just important for the University, but a chance to recall the deep history shared between Drury and Springfield. She said she walks by a trench from the civil war on her way to work.

“Campus is a battlefield site, and was built to help heal the wounds of the war. And, it was very intentionally placed right in the middle of the city, between the north and the south, to bring together and act as a bridge for Springfield.”

Cooper said celebration of the 150th founding of the University will extend past Monday to the entire year. More information on everything happening on campus at drury.edu/150