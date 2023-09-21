Missouri governor proclaims September Jewish American Heritage Month in Missouri

Missouri Governor Mike Parson has proclaimed September Jewish American Heritage Month in the state.

The month is typically celebrated during May on a national level, but Parson chose this month to observe it in Missouri since several major Jewish holidays are celebrated this month, his office said, including Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur and the start of Sukkot.

During an event this week to proclaim September Jewish American Heritage Month, Parson said he wanted to “take this opportunity to unequivocally reject antisemitism towards Jewish people and bigotry of any kind.”

The proclamation also adopts the working definition of antisemitism as established by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance. The definition reads: "Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred towards Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestation of antisemitism are directed towards Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions, and religious facilities."