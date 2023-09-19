ProMusica Joplin to launch 44th season on Thursday

The 44th season of ProMusica Joplin launches this week.

This year, the classical music-focused nonprofit welcomes five groups to southwest Missouri — three this year and two in 2024. A two-time Grammy award-winning group, the Imani Winds, will be the first performance of the season, this Thursday, September 21, at 7 pm at First Community Church, 2007 E. 15th St in Joplin. The Imani Winds have played together for 26 years and have released 15 albums. Executive Director of ProMusica Joplin Emelyn Johnson is excited to welcome them back.

“They are a super dynamic wind quintet of flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon and French horn," she said. "They play the classics of the wind quintet repertoire and they also commission a lot of new pieces with some of the most exciting composers working today.”

The Imani Winds were nominated for one of their two Grammy’s just last year for their 9th studio album titled ‘Bruits’ in the “Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance” category. Following the Imani Winds this Thursday will be the Neave Trio on October 12 and the Castalian Quartet on November 5. Two more performances are scheduled for February and March 2024. ProMusica Joplin concerts are free and open to the public, and donations are also accepted at the performances.

Copyright 2023 89.9 FM KRPS