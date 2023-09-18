BBB warns consumers about clicking on streaming high school sports links

Fall sports seasons are underway across the US, and family members and friends want to follow their favorite athletes, and these days they can thanks to the rise of streaming high school sports.

While many pandemic-era adjustments to high school athletic events have vanished, live streaming continues to stick around.

Unfortunately, scammers have followed, posting links to fake streams on social media in an attempt to capture personal information or money as fans log in to watch their team play.

Pamela Hernandez of the Better Business Bureau in Springfield, Missouri says to be aware of fake high school sports stream links on social media.

“Consumers have told the BBB that they were getting some of these social media posts, often tagging the school to try and make it seem more legitimate and then taking the consumer to a site, asking for personal information asking them to pay, credit card information,” she said.

Many southwest Missouri high schools have partnered with a local broadcaster to livestream their events at no cost.

Check with your school district first before paying to stream any high school sports.

Copyright 2023 89.9 FM KRPS. To see more, visit 89.9 FM KRPS.