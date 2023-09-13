Day at the Lake allows people with disabilities a chance to enjoy a variety of outdoor activities

An event at Fellows Lake this weekend will allow anyone with a disability to get outside and enjoy activities like pontoon and sailboat rides, kayaking, birdwatching, cornhole, wheelchair races and more.

The second annual Day at the Lake Saturday, September 16, is hosted by empower: abilities, a nonprofit based in Springfield that provides services in a seven-county area to people of any age who have disabilities. The goal is to create independence, according to its CEO Shannon Porter.

Porter said the boat rides are made possible with a new EZ Dock system at Fellows Lake Marina, which is operated by the Watershed Committee of the Ozarks.

“They have a new area on their dock that allows for the kayaks to come up onto the dock, so you don’t have to step out off of the dock into a kayak," she said, "so it provides that additional confidence and stability when making that transfer.”

Not only is the event a day of outdoor fun for people with disabilities, it also serves other purposes, according to Porter.

“We want to bring some attention and promotion of what the Fellows Lake dock has available for our community," she said. "We want to give people an opportunity to get out there with their friends and family and make some great memories. It’s going to be a beautiful day – and also promoting the importance of accessibility.”

Registration for the event is full – 326 people are signed up. Porter said they still need volunteers to help with Day at the Lake. To sign up to help, go to empower: abilities’ Facebook page.

