COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 5 and older currently unavailable through local health departments as they await recommendations from the state

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is temporarily halting COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 12 and older. That’s because, with the authorization of two new vaccines this week, existing vaccine types are no longer authorized for that age group, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices authorized two new monovalent vaccines, which are effective against the COVID variants that are currently circulating.

The updated Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are approved for those six months and older.

Local public health officials say they are waiting on the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to make recommendations to them and other local public health agencies regarding the new shots. After the recommendations come, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department will begin offering vaccines once it receives them – possibly by the end of September. Only those who are uninsured or underinsured may receive the vaccines from the health department.

The CDC says everyone five and older should receive at least one dose of the updated vaccine this year.

Find out where COVID vaccines are available at vaccine417.com.

