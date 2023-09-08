© 2023 KSMU Radio
News

27th annual Japanese Fall Festival takes place this weekend in Springfield

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published September 8, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT
A performance during a Japanese Fall Festival in Springfield, MO
Springfield Sister Cities Association
A performance during a Japanese Fall Festival in Springfield, MO

The festival will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, September 8-10, at the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden.

The 27th annual Japanese Fall Festival is set for this weekend at the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden at 2400 S. Scenic in Springfield.

Delegates from Springfield’s Sister City Isesaki, Japan will participate in the event, and you can stop by the culture tent to meet them and learn about their culture.

Many activities make up the festival, including sumo wrestling, vendor and artisan booths, kids’ activities, traditional tea ceremonies, workshops, candlelight walks and wishing lanterns.

Several performances are planned each day, and you can find a schedule on the festival web page. For example, Friday night at 5:15 you’ll be able to watch a traditional dance demonstration, and Japanese ensemble drummers will take the stage at 6:20 and at 8.

There is an admission fee at the gate.

Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
