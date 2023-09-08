27th annual Japanese Fall Festival takes place this weekend in Springfield

The 27th annual Japanese Fall Festival is set for this weekend at the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden at 2400 S. Scenic in Springfield.

Delegates from Springfield’s Sister City Isesaki, Japan will participate in the event, and you can stop by the culture tent to meet them and learn about their culture.

Many activities make up the festival, including sumo wrestling, vendor and artisan booths, kids’ activities, traditional tea ceremonies, workshops, candlelight walks and wishing lanterns.

Several performances are planned each day, and you can find a schedule on the festival web page. For example, Friday night at 5:15 you’ll be able to watch a traditional dance demonstration, and Japanese ensemble drummers will take the stage at 6:20 and at 8.

There is an admission fee at the gate.