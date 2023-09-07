Past and current service members to receive free admission to Evangel sporting events

This year marks the first time in Evangel history that the university is offering a full season of free admission to its sporting events as a way of thanking service members, old and new.

Dr. Dennis McDonald, Evangel’s Athletic Director says they’ve offered free admission to a few sporting events in the past but never for an entire season.

“It’s an initiative that we’ve been intentional about in the athletics department.," he said. "The president’s been very intentional about honoring our veterans and our military."

Service members must present a valid military ID at the entrance to an athletics event to get in for free.

Five home football games are scheduled this season. McDonald expects to have about 14 home basketball games during the upcoming season.

For details, visit Evangel athletics.

