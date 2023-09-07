2023 Prairie Day at the George Washington National Monument with Park Ranger Curtis Greggory

KRPS's Fred Fletcher-Fierro spoke with Curtis Greggory, Park Ranger at the George Washington National Monument in Diamond, Missouri about 2023 Prairie Day. The one-day event is being held on Saturday, September 9, 2023, in conjunction with Gem Days at Diamond High School. Both Prairie Gem Days start at 10 a.m.

Greggory tells us how and when Prairie Day got started and what's in store for this year's event. We also look forward to the Carver's Hispanic Heritage Celebration Day on Saturday, September 23. It's a part of a month-long celebration spanning from mid-September through mid-October.



