Council considers raise for Springfield city manager

No members of the public came to City Hall on Tuesday night to debate the latest renewal of Springfield City Manager Jason Gage’s employment agreement with City Council.

Gage was hired in 2018 with a base salary of $220,000. His agreement has been amended three times since then by Council vote. In January of last year, Council approved a salary for Gage at just over $246,000 per year.

The bill before Council on Tuesday would give Gage another raise of about $21,000, for a total of just over $267,000 per year.

The possible raise is up for a vote later this month.