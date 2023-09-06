City Council seeks bids for Springfield Art Museum construction management
The Springfield Art Museum’s 30-year master plan was expected to cost roughly $20 million when it was announced five years ago.
After reaching out to architecture firms last fall, Springfield is now poised to pick a construction manager for the long-term renovation of the taxpayer-owned museum in Phelps Grove Park.
On Tuesday night City Council voted 9-to-zero to approve a resolution adopting the “construction manager at risk” project delivery method — also known as CMAR — for the Art Museum upgrades.
When the construction manager is “at risk,” the manager commits to deliver the job within a guaranteed maximum price. The idea is to make the building process more coordinated and less costly.
Art Museum renovations so far include parking areas and restoring Fassnight Creek; future renovations include the Education Wing and other parts of the museum building. City officials hope to complete construction before the museum’s 100th anniversary in 2028.