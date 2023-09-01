Springfield Art Museum hosts traveling group exhibition

The 23 works comprising Tradition Interrupted combine traditional craft with modern symbols and ideas. Pieces include Mounir Fatmi’s “Maximum Sensation,” a series of prayer rugs attached to skateboards, and Ana Gómez’s “Maruchan,” a set of ceramic, gold-varnished instant ramen cups.

The exhibition was organized by the Bedford Gallery in Walnut Creek, CA. It began traveling in 2021 and has three more stops after Springfield. It will end in 2024.

The exhibit opened August 19 and runs through November 12. Admission is free, and all exhibition text will have Spanish translations. More information on the museum website.

