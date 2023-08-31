Ozark School District invites residents to weigh in on qualities the next superintendent should have

A search is underway for the next superintendent of Ozark Public Schools.

The Ozark Board of Education voted to contract the Missouri School Boards’ Association to facilitate the search. The goal is to conduct formal interviews before the Christmas break.

The search process started with a survey – that’s currently underway -- to find out what qualifications the community wants to see in a superintendent. You can give feedback through September 17.

Applications will be accepted October 1st through November 26th. The board is expected to review the candidate pool on November 28th, screen candidates on December 5th and conduct formal interviews on December 13th.

The salary range to be posted for the position is $185,000 - $205,000.

Dr. Chris Bauman, who had served as superintendent since 2018, announced his retirement in April.

The board named Dr. Lori Wilson as the interim superintendent for the 2023-24 school year. Wilson was serving as assistant superintendent of business and chief financial officer.