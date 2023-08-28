Law banning cell phone use while driving goes into effect Monday in Missouri
The new law is a secondary one, meaning a driver can't be pulled over just for using a cellphone.
Starting Monday, August 28, it’s illegal to hold or support a cell phone while driving in the State of Missouri.
Senate Bill 398 creates the Siddens Bening Hands Free Law.
Drivers are allowed to use Bluetooth or voice-activated features while driving. But they can’t type, write, send or read texts on a cell phone. The law also says drivers cannot watch, record, post, send or broadcast a video.
The fine is $150 for the first conviction, up to $250 for the second and up to $500 for the third.
No one can be pulled over just for using a cell phone while driving – but they can be ticketed for violation of the law if they’re stopped for something else.
During a grace period that goes through January 1, 2025, law enforcement officers will only issue warnings – not citations.
Phones can still be used to report a crime, a medical emergency or a traffic crash.