Springfield Art Museum acquires new works by local enamel artist

KSMU | By Ben Verstraete
Published August 24, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT
Shares, one of the two new works acquired by the museum.
Sarah Perkins
/
Springfield Art Museum
Shares, one of the two new works acquired by the museum.

The museum now holds a total of five works by Sarah Perkins in the permanent collection with the addition of the new pieces.

The Springfield Art Museum has acquired two new works of enamelware by local artist Sarah Perkins. Shares is a museum piece made up of a single pitcher and twenty-nine cups. The sizes of the two are purposefully mismatched — the pitcher, even if filled completely, can't fill all of the cups. Merge is a lidded vessel taking cues from leaves, rocks and other natural objects.

Perkins, who retired from Missouri State University with emeritus status in 2019, has previously been featured at the museum, including in a group exhibition — Holding Space: Contemporary Enamel Vessels — and three other works in the permanent collection. For more information on the museum, visit sgfmuseum.org.

