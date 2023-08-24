Springfield Art Museum acquires new works by local enamel artist

The Springfield Art Museum has acquired two new works of enamelware by local artist Sarah Perkins. Shares is a museum piece made up of a single pitcher and twenty-nine cups. The sizes of the two are purposefully mismatched — the pitcher, even if filled completely, can't fill all of the cups. Merge is a lidded vessel taking cues from leaves, rocks and other natural objects.

Perkins, who retired from Missouri State University with emeritus status in 2019, has previously been featured at the museum, including in a group exhibition — Holding Space: Contemporary Enamel Vessels — and three other works in the permanent collection. For more information on the museum, visit sgfmuseum.org.

