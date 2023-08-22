Springfield Sister Cities Association to host film screenings with Moxie Cinema

Sister Cities has maintained a relationship with Tlaquepaque, Mexico for 20 years now. To celebrate, they’re partnering with Moxie Cinema to screen Mexican and Japanese films – they’re also a sister city to Isesaki, Japan since 1986.

The first film to be shown will be Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma, on Saturday, August 26, at 1pm. The 2018 drama is about a domestic worker in the turmoil of 1970s Mexico. Cuarón, known also for Gravity and Children of Men, won the Academy Award for Best Director for the film.

Drury University Spanish Professor Dr. Tim Robbins will lead a post-show discussion. Tickets will be $7. Card-carrying Sister Cities members will be able to receive a free popcorn. To learn more, visit peacethroughpeople.org/films.

The 20th anniversary will culminate with “Taste of Tlaquepaque” on October 18th at the Gillioz Theatre. More information on that event at peacethroughpeople.org/taste.

