Missouri State University to build new ‘front porch’ facility with ‘largest one-time gift’

The money will go toward a new facility in the area of Grand Street and National Avenue that will replace the current Art Annex when construction ends in late 2025.

University officials say the place will serve as Missouri State’s “front porch,” a “welcoming threshold for the community” that “will be a place of connection and a celebration of all things art."

The new structure is to be named for Judith Enyeart Reynolds. She attended Missouri State, working in the English department from 1966 until retirement in 1994. Her name is also attached to the Reynolds College of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities formed earlier this year. IRS filings show that Timothy Reynolds serves as an unpaid trustee of the donor, C.W. Titus Foundation.

University officials hailed the foundation’s gift as “transformational.” C.W. Titus Foundation made a similarly large gift to Missouri State back in 2020 to fund student scholarships and support an arts park.

The foundation has also supported public broadcasting with significant gifts, including to Ozarks Public Television and KSMU Radio.