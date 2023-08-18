As thousands of students return to Springfield for class, what does that mean for the local economy?
At least 15,000 students are expected to move to Springfield to attend Missouri State University this fall, and many more will attend other local universities.
University students contribute to the community in which they study in many ways. They work here, live here and play here. And many give their time and talents as volunteers to several area organizations and schools.
In this segment of KSMU's Engaging the Community, Missouri State University President Clif Smart discusses the impact of college students on the region.
