News

As thousands of students return to Springfield for class, what does that mean for the local economy?

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published August 18, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT
MSU Sign
Michele Skalicky
Missouri State University sign on the southwest side of campus (photo taken August 17, 2023)

At least 15,000 students are expected to move to Springfield to attend Missouri State University this fall, and many more will attend other local universities.

University students contribute to the community in which they study in many ways. They work here, live here and play here. And many give their time and talents as volunteers to several area organizations and schools.

In this segment of KSMU's Engaging the Community, Missouri State University President Clif Smart discusses the impact of college students on the region.

You can hear the show by clicking on the "listen" button above.

Missouri State University President Clif Smart Missouri State University Springfield MO
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
