© 2023 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Medicaid data breach: Missouri Department of Social Services alerts public

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published August 10, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT
An illustration shows circuitry and a lock symbol to convey the idea of data security.
iStockphoto

The Missouri Department of Social Services says a June data breach could affect people who get health insurance through Missouri Medicaid, or MOHealthNet. They're asking Missourians to protect their personal data.

The data breach took place back in May and it may have affected “protected health information” for people participating in Missouri Medicaid, also known as MOHealthNet.

The Department of Social Services said the breach did not affect their systems, but did compromise third-party software provided to DSS through IBM Consulting.

IBM notified state authorities of the breach back on June 2. Two months later, DSS says it's currently analyzing the data breach and sending letters to warn Missouri Medicaid participants who may have been directly affected.

The letters include information on how you can get a free credit report and otherwise take steps to guard your personal data. If DSS determines more people were impacted by the breach, they say they’ll also reach out to those people.

More information is available online at an incident response website set up by state authorities. The address is response.idx.us/missouri. You can also call 888-220-4761.

Tags
News data securityMissouri Department of Social Servicesthefts
Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs and investigations.
See stories by Gregory Holman