Springfield voters say yes to 3 percent tax on adult use marijuana

Nearly 70% of Springfield voters who cast ballots Tuesday said yes to a 3 percent sales tax on the retail sale of adult use marijuana.

Revenue from the sales tax is earmarked for public safety, housing, mental health and drug and alcohol treatment.

Now that the sales tax is approved, City Council member Monica Horton said she’d like to see the public have a chance to weigh in on exactly how the money is spent.

"I really believe that these decisions should be made with public input just like what we did with the American Rescue Plan Act funds," said Horton.

She said she will work to ensure the funds are used as promised.

The new tax on marijuana in Springfield is expected to bring in $1,800,000 in the first year. KSMU’s Gregory Holman reported earlier this year that city manager Jason Gage said revenues could be two or three times higher.

Tax revenue could begin to be collected as early as January.

