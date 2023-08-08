© 2023 KSMU Radio
MSU President Clif Smart praised for his 'outstanding performance and leadership' by board of governors

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published August 8, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT
Missouri State University President Clif Smart
Missouri State University
Missouri State University President Clif Smart

Smart is finishing up his 12th year as president of the university.

An evaluation of Missouri State University President Clif Smart by the Board of Governors is complete. The board praised Smart for his outstanding leadership as president of MSU in Fiscal Year 2023.

The board began the process with an electronic survey that evaluated the MSU president in nine categories:

  • Strategic leadership
  • Educational leadership
  • Organizational management
  • Financial management
  • Fundraising
  • External relations
  • Internal relations
  • Board and governance relations
  • Personal characteristics and values

The evaluation was completed last Friday as part of the board’s regular meeting.

Smart will receive a five percent raise – the same increase given to full-time employees – bringing his salary to $427,409. He’ll also receive a $25,000 retention bonus on December 31. Full-time employees, as of July 1, will receive a $1500 retention bonus at the same time.

Smart received a $50,000 cash retention bonus on June 30 as agreed to in an earlier contract adjustment, according to the university. The board also increased Smart’s annual cash retention bonus to $75,000 starting June 30, 2024.

Smart is finishing up his 12th year as MSU president. His contract continues through June 30, 2026.

Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
