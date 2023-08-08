MSU President Clif Smart praised for his 'outstanding performance and leadership' by board of governors

An evaluation of Missouri State University President Clif Smart by the Board of Governors is complete. The board praised Smart for his outstanding leadership as president of MSU in Fiscal Year 2023.

The board began the process with an electronic survey that evaluated the MSU president in nine categories:



Strategic leadership

Educational leadership

Organizational management

Financial management

Fundraising

External relations

Internal relations

Board and governance relations

Personal characteristics and values

The evaluation was completed last Friday as part of the board’s regular meeting.

Smart will receive a five percent raise – the same increase given to full-time employees – bringing his salary to $427,409. He’ll also receive a $25,000 retention bonus on December 31. Full-time employees, as of July 1, will receive a $1500 retention bonus at the same time.

Smart received a $50,000 cash retention bonus on June 30 as agreed to in an earlier contract adjustment, according to the university. The board also increased Smart’s annual cash retention bonus to $75,000 starting June 30, 2024.

Smart is finishing up his 12th year as MSU president. His contract continues through June 30, 2026.