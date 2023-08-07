Recreational marijuana sales taxes on many southwest Missouri ballots for August election

Last fall, Missouri voters opted to legalize marijuana. The constitutional amendment they approved authorizes local governments to impose 3-percent sales taxes on recreational weed sales — but only with the consent of local voters.

Around Missouri, voters in most bigger communities already adopted the new sales tax during city elections back in April. Kansas City, St. Louis, Columbia and Joplin all charge 3 percent tax on recreational sales at licensed dispensaries.

On Tuesday, voters in Springfield get to have their say about the idea — in a special election that will cost roughly $250,000. City Council sent the question to voters with a unanimous vote back in May.

If the Springfield tax passes, it applies to all recreational marijuana sales within city limits. And — the tax will be combined with others. Springfield will charge its regular sales tax of 8.1 percent, along with Missouri’s statewide 6-percent sales tax for recreational marijuana.

3-percent marijuana sales taxes are also on the ballot in southwest Missouri cities including Buffalo, St. Robert, Branson, Forsyth, Hollister and Rockaway Beach. Separately, Taney County and Dallas County voters will also face the question at the ballot box Tuesday.

Springfield polls are open on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.