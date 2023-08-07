Jim Kreider, last Democrat to serve as Missouri Speaker, dies at 68

Jim Kreider died August 1 after a battle with cancer. Along with his passion for education and teachers, the Nixa Democrat and former Missouri House Speaker liked to dress up and impersonate the nation’s 26th president — progressive Republican Teddy Roosevelt.

At a 2000s-era gathering of the Missouri Retired Teachers Association, Kreider dressed in a three-piece pinstripe suit typical of President Roosevelt, entering the meeting hall to the sounds of "Hail to the Chief" while audience members applauded and laughed.

"You know, I'm 153 years old this October," Kreider said in character as Roosevelt. "But, as you also know — age is just a number!"

Kreider led the retired teachers’ group for 18 years before retiring in 2021. He was 68 when he passed away last week.

Born in Germany, he grew up in Nixa, graduated from Missouri State University and in 1976 married Debbie (Neil) Kreider. The couple had two kids and four grandkids, Kreider’s pride and joy.

He was elected to the Missouri House in 1993 and served as speaker from 2001 to 2003 — the last time a Democrat held that office.

Supporters hailed Kreider’s service. Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, now running for governor, released a statement praising Kreider as “a wonderful, kind leader who made southwest Missouri proud,” leaving a legacy that “will never be forgotten.”