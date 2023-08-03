'I've never been a delicate slip of a gal' — Lillian Stone's new book 'Everybody's Favorite' shares laughs about millennial Ozarks childhood

Lillian Stone writes comedy, and in many ways she’s living her best life. At the tender age of 29, Lillian’s writings have already been featured in prestigious venues like The New Yorker and McSweeney’s Internet Tendency.

Earlier this summer, her first book — "Everybody's Favorite" — came out. It’s a memoir with a light heart and plenty of laughs that covers Stone's lived experience as a millennial woman growing up in the Ozarks in the early 2000s.

BOOK TOUR: Lillian Stone will be in conversation with another local author, Nicole Chilton, during First Friday Art Walk. Their event takes place 6 p.m. Friday, August 4 at Pagination Bookshop, 1150 E. Walnut St. Chilton is author of the 2021 book "How Dreams Speak" and recently released the "Dream Symbols Card Deck," a companion to the book.

SEEKING THOSE 2003 VIBES? Listen to a lot of emo music back in the day? Readers who enjoy "Everybody's Favorite" and its take on life in the early aughts may be interested in new nonfiction on the rise of social media — and how it shaped the American music scene at the turn of the 21st century. "Top Eight: How MySpace Changed Music" by Michael Tedder is set to be published August 15.