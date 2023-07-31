© 2023 KSMU Radio
Construction on E. Battlefield Rd. in east Springfield to begin Tuesday, August 1

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published July 31, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT
Intersection of Battlefield and Lone Pine in Springfield (photo taken May 2023)
Michele Skalicky
The Battlefield Corridor Improvement Project is expected to be finished this winter.

Construction on the Battlefield Corridor Improvement Project is set to begin Tuesday, August 1. The project includes several roadway and intersection improvements along E. Battlefield Rd. between Luster and Lone Pine Avenues.

The Battlefield and Lone Pine intersection will get additional turn lanes, capacity improvements and infrastructure improvements in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

A new 10-foot-wide trail connection will be built from the Galloway Creek Greenway Trail to a new five-foot sidewalk that will run north along Lone Pine Avenue to the intersection of Battlefield.

The Battlefield and Luster intersection will get signal upgrades and pedestrian improvements in compliance with the ADA.

The project also includes concrete pavement panel replacement.

According to the City of Springfield, motorists should expect minor impacts to traffic flow at the Battlefield and Lone Pine intersection in the first two weeks of construction.

There will be single-lane closures along Battlefield throughout the project, which is expected to be finished this winter.

The project is expected to cost $1.4 million and will be funded through a combination of sources including the quarter-cent Capital Improvement and one-eighth-cent Transportation sales taxes.

News Battlefield Rd.City of SpringfieldRoad Construction
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
