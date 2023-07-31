Construction on E. Battlefield Rd. in east Springfield to begin Tuesday, August 1

Construction on the Battlefield Corridor Improvement Project is set to begin Tuesday, August 1. The project includes several roadway and intersection improvements along E. Battlefield Rd. between Luster and Lone Pine Avenues.

The Battlefield and Lone Pine intersection will get additional turn lanes, capacity improvements and infrastructure improvements in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

A new 10-foot-wide trail connection will be built from the Galloway Creek Greenway Trail to a new five-foot sidewalk that will run north along Lone Pine Avenue to the intersection of Battlefield.

The Battlefield and Luster intersection will get signal upgrades and pedestrian improvements in compliance with the ADA.

The project also includes concrete pavement panel replacement.

According to the City of Springfield, motorists should expect minor impacts to traffic flow at the Battlefield and Lone Pine intersection in the first two weeks of construction.

There will be single-lane closures along Battlefield throughout the project, which is expected to be finished this winter.

The project is expected to cost $1.4 million and will be funded through a combination of sources including the quarter-cent Capital Improvement and one-eighth-cent Transportation sales taxes.

