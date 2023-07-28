Parson mum on 2024 election cycle endorsements for governor, president

Following a talk for Springfield politicians and business leaders on Thursday, KSMU asked Missouri Gov. Mike Parson if he was ready to endorse anyone for U.S. president or Missouri governor as 2024 elections approach. Parson said he was more focused on next year’s lawmaking session in Jefferson City.

The governor added, “And we’ll let the politics happen however they happen. I mean, there’s a lot of stuff going on in the country right now, a lot of moving parts here in the state. I just want good, qualified people in the positions that will take care of all Missourians, is what I look for in candidates. And at some point, you know, I may get engaged, I may not. It’s way early to make that decision yet. But we’ll see how things go.”

At least four other Republicans have announced they’re running for governor, including Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe.

From the Democratic Party, Springfield-area state Rep. Crystal Quade recently announced she’s running.