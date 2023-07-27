Gov. Parson touts accomplishments in Springfield ‘State of the State’ speech

Gov. Mike Parson already presented his State of the State speech for the Missouri General Assembly back in January.

On Thursday, he gave a similar talk in southwest Missouri, touting low unemployment rates, new job training programs, and new developments in manufacturing, access to broadband internet and child care.

Parson told a crowd of Ozarks business and political leaders, “Whether you live in Kansas City, St. Louis, Kennett, Rock Port or even Wheatland, Missouri, we’re building an economy that sees everyone, includes everybody and is for everyone.”

Missouri's Republican governor noted that people are moving out of states led by the Democratic Party — like New York and California — and characterized Missouri as poised for growth.

The governor said, “I always like to remind people when they come to the state of Missouri, ‘cause we do want to grow, we want businesses to come here, and if they’re coming from the East or the West coasts, I always like to say, you’re always welcome, we want to expand who we are in Missouri — but don’t bring the bad habits of those states back here to Missouri we’re doing things pretty good here, and we want you to be with us."

Parson added, "We can offer people a good job, safe roads, quality education for their kids and good communities — and we can do it all while providing three income tax cuts, including the largest in our state’s history last year.”