National Night Out returns to Springfield in August

For 40 years, National Night Out Springfield has hosted the city wide event to promote healthy neighborhoods as well as working together to prevent and address crime. National Night Out Springfield will take place this year on August 1 at 5 p.m. and brings together law enforcement, health and safety organizations.

The family-friendly event is free and gives the community a chance to come together for an evening of safety education. Families can enjoy activities like bounce houses, free food and music. Tours of police, fire and safety vehicles will be provided.

Past National Night Out events have occurred in all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide.

National Night Out will take place at Meador Park located at 2500 S. Fremont at 5 p.m. on August 1.