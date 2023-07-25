© 2023 KSMU Radio
National Night Out returns to Springfield in August

KSMU | By Dylan Durrington
Published July 25, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT
Flyer for National Night Out 2023
Springfield Police Department
/
Flyer for National Night Out 2023

The event will take place at Meador Park in Springfield.

For 40 years, National Night Out Springfield has hosted the city wide event to promote healthy neighborhoods as well as working together to prevent and address crime. National Night Out Springfield will take place this year on August 1 at 5 p.m. and brings together law enforcement, health and safety organizations.

The family-friendly event is free and gives the community a chance to come together for an evening of safety education. Families can enjoy activities like bounce houses, free food and music. Tours of police, fire and safety vehicles will be provided.

Past National Night Out events have occurred in all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide.

National Night Out will take place at Meador Park located at 2500 S. Fremont at 5 p.m. on August 1.

Dylan Durrington
Dylan True Durrington is a reporter and announcer for KSMU. Dylan has worked at the station for over a year announcing sponsorships and events. He has a passion for the arts and media in the local community. Dylan enjoys voice over, coding, and music.
