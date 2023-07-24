No-excuse absentee voting opens up Tuesday for August 8 Greene County Municipal Election

No-excuse absentee voting for the August 8 Special Municipal Election in Springfield will start Tuesday, July 25.

Voters in the city will decide a three percent sales tax on the retail sale of adult use marijuana. View the ballot measure here.

In-person absentee voting is available at the Greene County Elections Center, 1126 N. Boonville, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. up to and including the day before the election.

In-person absentee voting will also be available on Saturday, August 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the same location.

State statute requires voters to present one of these forms of identification:



A nonexpired Missouri driver or non-driver license

A non-expired military ID

A nonexpired U.S. passport or another photo ID issued by the State of Missouri or the U.S., which is either not expired or expired after the date of the most recent general election

Find out more by calling the Greene County Clerk’s Office at 417-868-4060 or email absenteevoting@greenecountymo.gov. You can also find information at vote.greenecountymo.gov.