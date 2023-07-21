Branson Municipal Court will no longer allow cell phones in courtroom

Starting August 1, the City of Branson will no longer allow cell phones – or any other electronic devices – in the Municipal Court courtroom at City Hall.

If visitors arrive with a device, they’ll “be directed to return it to their vehicle,” according to the city in a news release. There won’t be any secure storage space provided.

Branson’s Municipal Court is a division of Taney County’s 46th Judicial Circuit. The court handles alleged traffic, ordinance and parking violations as well as overseeing court appearances, fine payments and community service.

Municipal Judge Thomas Motley said in the statement the new policy is in line with those of the 46th Judicial Circuit. He said the only exception will be for members in good standing of the Missouri Bar Association.