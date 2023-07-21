© 2023 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Branson Municipal Court will no longer allow cell phones in courtroom

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published July 21, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT
jacqui.brown33
/
Flickr

The new rule takes effect August 1.

Starting August 1, the City of Branson will no longer allow cell phones – or any other electronic devices – in the Municipal Court courtroom at City Hall.

If visitors arrive with a device, they’ll “be directed to return it to their vehicle,” according to the city in a news release. There won’t be any secure storage space provided.

Branson’s Municipal Court is a division of Taney County’s 46th Judicial Circuit. The court handles alleged traffic, ordinance and parking violations as well as overseeing court appearances, fine payments and community service.

Municipal Judge Thomas Motley said in the statement the new policy is in line with those of the 46th Judicial Circuit. He said the only exception will be for members in good standing of the Missouri Bar Association.

Tags
News Branson City HallCity of BransonBranson Municipal CourtCell phones
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky