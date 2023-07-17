Challenge issued by CFO to 10 nonprofits is designed to boost endowments
The challenge is in effect through August 15, and the nonprofits must raise $15,000 each.
Ten nonprofit organizations in Springfield are trying to raise $15,000 each by August 15. They’re part of a month-long challenge issued by Community Foundation of the Ozarks. If they raise the money, CFO will donate $10,000 to each of the organizations’ endowments managed by the foundation.
The nonprofits include:
- Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks
- Cabool Education Foundation
- Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation
- Care to Learn
- Christos House Inc.
- Jasper County CASA
- Ozark Greenways
- Springfield Dream Center
- Springfield Sister Cities Association
- Watershed – formerly Watershed Committee of the Ozarks.
The challenge grants, which total $100,000, are part of the CFO’s 50th anniversary celebration.
CFO says the organizations were chosen following a competitive application process held earlier this year.
To donate to any of the nonprofits’ endowments, visit cfozarks.org/endow2023.