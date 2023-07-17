© 2023 KSMU Radio
News

Challenge issued by CFO to 10 nonprofits is designed to boost endowments

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published July 17, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT
The challenge is in effect through August 15, and the nonprofits must raise $15,000 each.

Ten nonprofit organizations in Springfield are trying to raise $15,000 each by August 15. They’re part of a month-long challenge issued by Community Foundation of the Ozarks. If they raise the money, CFO will donate $10,000 to each of the organizations’ endowments managed by the foundation.

The nonprofits include:

  • Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks
  • Cabool Education Foundation
  • Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation
  • Care to Learn
  • Christos House Inc.
  • Jasper County CASA
  • Ozark Greenways
  • Springfield Dream Center
  • Springfield Sister Cities Association
  • Watershed – formerly Watershed Committee of the Ozarks.

The challenge grants, which total $100,000, are part of the CFO’s 50th anniversary celebration.

CFO says the organizations were chosen following a competitive application process held earlier this year.

To donate to any of the nonprofits’ endowments, visit cfozarks.org/endow2023.

Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
