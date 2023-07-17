Challenge issued by CFO to 10 nonprofits is designed to boost endowments

Ten nonprofit organizations in Springfield are trying to raise $15,000 each by August 15. They’re part of a month-long challenge issued by Community Foundation of the Ozarks. If they raise the money, CFO will donate $10,000 to each of the organizations’ endowments managed by the foundation.

The nonprofits include:



Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks

Cabool Education Foundation

Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation

Care to Learn

Christos House Inc.

Jasper County CASA

Ozark Greenways

Springfield Dream Center

Springfield Sister Cities Association

Watershed – formerly Watershed Committee of the Ozarks.

The challenge grants, which total $100,000, are part of the CFO’s 50th anniversary celebration.

CFO says the organizations were chosen following a competitive application process held earlier this year.

To donate to any of the nonprofits’ endowments, visit cfozarks.org/endow2023.