Springfield City Council hears plan for townhouse-style development in Midtown

The agreeable discourse at Springfield City Council on Monday night was a far cry from recent confrontations between residents and developers in neighborhoods like University Heights and Galloway.

The neighborhood in question this time was Midtown. At their meeting the Council heard a rezoning plan that would allow for a 72-unit apartment complex on the site of the former Klingner Cope Funeral Home and a neighboring property off Jefferson Avenue. The funeral home was a family business serving Midtown and the Commercial Street areas from 1909 until 2016 — but has been dormant since then.

Developer Titus Williams had to bring his plan before the Planning & Zoning Commission twice in the past few months. At first, commissioners gave the plan a tie vote, sending Williams back to consult with nearby neighbors. Residents wanted changes to the look of the project and worried about parking and traffic concerns. Then at a second hearing last month, Planning & Zoning unanimously approved Williams’ plan.

Midtown Neighborhood Association president Ran Cummings said the neighborhood now feels “enthusiastic” about Williams’ project, with a few reservations as to whether the development’s 85 parking spaces will be enough.

"Pretty much everyone who lives around there has a car — and needs a place to put it," Cummings told Council. "There was a statement made the last couple times conversations were had around the parking issue saying, well, people may move in that space, and they may choose to live a pedestrian lifestyle, they may choose to travel by bicycle, or scooter — and these are all excellent things. We would certainly welcome that, but the simple fact is, in the city of Springfield, if you’re going to get around this town, you’ve got to have a car. ”

We should note — Cummings is an employee of Ozarks Public Broadcasting outside of the news department.

Springfield City Council will vote on the Williams development rezoning plan at its July 24 meeting.