Veterans can learn about VA educational benefits at open houses this month

A program that helps veterans attend college is holding open houses this month.

Veterans Upward Bound is a federally funded program that offers free advice about VA educational benefits and active military tuition assistance for veterans and military members. It operates out of Ozarks Technical Community College in Springfield.

It will host an open house on the OTC Springfield campus Tuesday, July 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on the OTC Waynesville campus Wednesday, July 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees can expect presentations, tours, and one-on-one sessions with Veterans Upward Bound staff.

Although run by OTC, the program offers advice for any higher education institution, not just OTC.

If you can’t make the open houses, the Veterans Upward Bound program provides services all year long. You can email vub@otc.edu, call 417-447-7840 or visit in person at the VUB office on the OTC Springfield campus.

Veterans Upward Bound provides services for veterans and active military members residing in the following Missouri Counties:

