Quade announces governor campaign at Springfield's historic Commercial Street

2008 was the last time a Democrat was elected Missouri governor. Now Springfield lawmaker Crystal Quade hopes she’ll win in 2024.

At a campaign announcement appeareance in Springfield on Monday morning, Quade said, "Folks like me are going to dedicate our lives to making sure that every Missourian, regardless of their background, regardless of their ZIP code, has an opportunity to be successful and provide for their families — and so just keep going, keep grinding, and we’re gonna be here for you. Thank you guys.”

Attendees clapped and cheered.

Quade says she’s the first person in her family to graduate high school. She began serving in the statehouse in 2017 and became minority leader two years later. She can’t serve in the House after next year because of term limits. If she wins her bid for governor, Quade would be the first woman in Missouri to hold the office.

On the Republican side, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft are running for their party’s nomination. The primary election will be held August 6, 2024.