Medicaid recipients are urged to watch their mail for annual renewal notices

Missourians enrolled in the state’s Medicaid program, MO HealthNet, could soon begin losing their coverage if they haven’t submitted their annual renewal or if their eligibility has changed.

The Missouri Primary Care Association said Saturday, July 1, is the first date when the state’s residents could lose their coverage.

In April, Missouri began reassessing the eligibility of all Medicaid recipients after a three-year period in which federal pandemic laws prevented states from taking away recipients’ coverage.

Those enrolled in Medicaid must now complete an annual renewal to make sure they are still eligible for help. That typically takes place toward the end of a person’s coverage period.

Iva Eggert-Shepherd, senior outreach program manager with MPCA, said they’re very concerned about people losing coverage.

"Everything that we do at MPCA is designed to help our consumers provide the best healthcare services in Missouri," said Eggert-Shepherd, "so, you know, a lot of our individuals are not going to know that they've lost coverage until they go in to see the doctor after July 1."

The MPCA is offering help to those who need it now that the annual renewal process has resumed. Those who enrolled in Medicaid during the pandemic have never had to submit a renewal.

Eggert-Shepherd said the things she wants people to remember are first to make sure their address is updated with the Missouri Department of Social Services’ Family Support Division. And second, to be sure to check all of their mail.

"If it looks like junk mail, please open it. I want to stress that so highly — making sure that you're opening your mail," she said. "The annual renewals are yellow. They're going to come in a time-sensitive, stamped envelope, but please open those."

Those who need help, even after they've found out they've lost coverage, can visit showmecoverage.org or call (417) 840-6788.

