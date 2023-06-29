Missouri Treasurer urges residents to check to see if they have unclaimed property

Missouri Treasurer Vivek Malek is urging people to check to see if they have unclaimed property. He stopped in Springfield Wednesday and displayed contents of recently opened safe deposit boxes held by the State Treasurer’s Office.

Malek says, if you haven’t visited your safe deposit box in at least five years, you should do so right away. That’s because state law requires financial institutions and other entities to report safe deposit box assets that have been presumed abandoned for more than five years. Those assets are then transferred to Malek’s office.

According to Malek, his office receives the contents of approximately 1,000 safe deposit boxes each year through the Unclaimed Property program. In 2022, the State Treasurer's Office received at least 130 safe deposit boxes from southwest Missouri.

Some of the recent items his office has received include a 17th Century Bible, a Civil War soldier’s journal, jewelry and vintage baseball cards.

To check to use if you have unclaimed property, search the Missouri State Treasurer’s database at showmemoney.com. Or you can write to the office at P.O. Box 1004, Jefferson City, MO, 65102.