Monkeypox vaccine is available for free in Greene County to those at high risk for the illness

Mpox vaccines are available for free from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to those considered to be at high risk for monkeypox.

The vaccines are being offered as people begin attending summer gatherings where there’s more opportunity for exposure to the illness.

How the virus spreads

According to public health officials, the virus does not spread easily without close, prolonged often skin-to-skin contact with someone experiencing symptoms. That includes: Direct contact with infectious rash, scabs, sores or body fluids; contact such as hugging, kissing, massaging, sexual activity or talking closely; close, prolonged contact with respiratory droplets or oral fluids from a person with mpox; touching items such as clothing, bedding, towels or surfaces used by someone with the illness.

Who should get the mpox vaccine?

The CDC recommends the two-dose mpox vaccine for those who have been exposed to someone with mpox; men who have sex with men and have more than one sexual partner; people who have engaged in sexual activity in the past six months in exchange for money; those who have had sex or other close, personal contact at commercial sex venues or at large public events in an area where mpox transmission is occurring; people who have sex partners with any of those risks; and those who anticipate experiencing any of those risks.

Where to get a vaccine

A map of providers currently offering the mpox vaccine and a registration form to get the vaccine at the health department can be found at vaccine417.com.

There have been 224 cases of monkeypox in Missouri, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Neighboring Illinois has had 1,482 cases.