Men's Health Month encourages men and boys to take charge of their overall health

June is Men’s Health Month.

“It’s a campaign just to raise awareness for boys and men to really take charge of their health by making healthy living decisions,” said Dr. Nancy Yoon, chief medical officer for the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

Men have a lower life expectancy than women. And Black and American Indian males have even lower life expectancies.

Life expectancy at birth for women in the U.S. dropped 0.8 years from 79.9 years in 2020 to 79.1 in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Life expectancy for men fell one full year – from 74.2 years in 2020 to 73.2 in 2021.

Yoon said Men’s Health Month is a time for men to focus on prevention.

"It’s a good month to kind of highlight the importance of getting in to see your doctor, getting your preventive screenings and what they can do to live a healthy life.”

Yoon said men should not only think about how to be healthier physically – but also mentally.

The health department’s website, mentalhealth417.com, allows people to take assessments on their mental health. It also offers resources – such as a list of providers and tips for addressing mental wellness.

