2023 Real Estate Value Notices arrive in Greene County mailboxes

If you haven’t already, you should be receiving in the mail soon a 2023 Real Estate Value Change Notice from the Greene County Assessor’s Office – that’s if you have property in the county.

Greene County Assessor Brent Johnson said you should carefully review the notice when it comes to your mailbox.

"Make sure it's the correct property address on their of the actual property," he said. "Review your property values from last year and this year — they're both on there, market value and the assessed value, and just remember that the assessed value is what you use to calculate your property taxes."

He reminds property owners that property tax values are set by each political subdivision such as school and fire districts and cities. Those phone numbers are listed on the backs of the statements.

Johnson said the valuation notices reflect the change in value since January 1, 2021. According to his office, in the past two years, the county has had a substantial increase in the residential real estate market.

"The average residential property in Greene County will see about an 11.7 percent increase in market value," he said.

That’s due to high demand and low supply, recovery from the pandemic, purchases by real estate investment companies, and more.

Filing an appeal

If you have questions about or disagree with the real estate value changes, you can call the Assessor’s Office to schedule an informal hearing at 417-868-4094 from 8 to 4:30 Monday through Friday.

You can also file an appeal by email – find instructions at greenecountymo.gov/assessor.

And the Assessor’s Office is hosting walk-in appeals at the Greene County Election Center, 1126 N. Boonville.

Walk-in appeal dates/times

May 23-26: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

May 30: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

June 8: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

June 9: 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

June 12: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

June 13: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You have until June 19 to file an appeal.

