MSU president expecting increase in freshmen enrollment for fall as 2,901 students graduate

The Missouri Legislature has passed a $49 billion state budget bill, which includes a seven percent core funding increase for public colleges and universities. In this edition of Engaging the Community, Missouri State University President Clif Smart discusses what MSU's allocation will be spent on. He also talks about projected freshmen enrollment for Fall 2023 and about commencement ceremonies being held Friday, May 19.

Click on the "listen" button above to hear Engaging the Community.