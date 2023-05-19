© 2023 KSMU Radio
MSU president expecting increase in freshmen enrollment for fall as 2,901 students graduate

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published May 19, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT
Statue of a graduate on the Missouri State University campus

Missouri State University President Clif Smart talks about the passage of the state budget as well as the spring 2023 graduation.

The Missouri Legislature has passed a $49 billion state budget bill, which includes a seven percent core funding increase for public colleges and universities. In this edition of Engaging the Community, Missouri State University President Clif Smart discusses what MSU's allocation will be spent on. He also talks about projected freshmen enrollment for Fall 2023 and about commencement ceremonies being held Friday, May 19.

Click on the "listen" button above to hear Engaging the Community.

Tags
News Missouri State UniversityClif SmartEngaging the Community
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
