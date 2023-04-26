© 2023 KSMU Radio
News

NPR Poet-in-Residence Kwame Alexander will be in Springfield Thursday, April 27

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published April 26, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT
Kwame Alexander
Portia Wiggins Photography
/
Poet, educator and producer Kwame Alexander

Alexander is a poet, educator and producer and is a New York Times bestselling author of 38 books.

Award-winning poet, author and producer Kwame Alexander will be in Springfield Thursday, April 27. He's also poet-in-residence at NPR, and he's a regular on NPR's Morning Edition. Alexander will give a presentation to K-12 teachers about teaching writing to youth from 3:30 to 5 at the Springfield Art Museum, 1111 E. Brookside Dr. Registration is required by calling Rhonda Hittenberger Ortiz at 417-836-4090.

Thursday night at 7, he'll give a public presentation from 7 to 8 at the museum where he'll discuss his works and young adult literature. He'll be available to sign books afterwards. Find out more about Alexander's visit here.

Alexander's presentations are sponsored through a partnership of the Springfield Art Museum; MSU Agency for Teaching, Leading and Learning; and the African-American Read-in, which is a collaborative of the MSU Libraries; the Springfield-Greene County Library District; Drury University; Springfield Public Schools; and the Springfield NAACP.

You can hear an interview with Kwame Alexander by clicking on the "listen" button above.

News Kwame AlexanderMissouri State UniversityMissouri State University LibrariesSpringfield-Greene County LibraryNAACP Springfield BranchDrury University
