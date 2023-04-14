Police arrest Springfield 48-year-old man on suspicion of attempted child kidnapping, enticement

Missouri online court records indicate the charges were filed against Piper on Thursday. Greene County Jail records available online Friday afternoon showed that Piper was being held without bond.

Piper was arrested Tuesday evening after Springfield police said they responded to an attempted child abduction at the Springfield Dream Center, a nonprofit social service organization located at 829 W. Atlantic Street.

Police said officers arrived at the Dream Center and learned a male identified by Dream Center staff as Piper "attempted to get a child to leave with him but was stopped by the child's father."

Police say the child was not harmed during the incident.

Piper is said to have left the Dream Center area on foot with a female before officers arrived on scene, but he was soon located and arrested. The female accompanying Piper was deemed not involved in the incident. Police said they released her.

In a social media post Friday, Springfield police asked the public to familiarize itself with their accounting of Piper's arrest.

Police officials added, "We are concerned there might be other similar incidents involving Piper that have not been reported. We are encouraging potential victims or their parents to report the incidents so we can investigate." Police spokesperson Cris Swaters told KSMU in a brief interview that police made that statement based on evidence.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with additional information to contact them by calling 417-864-1810. Members of the public may also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 417-869-8477.

A photo of Piper distributed by Springfield police is available on the Springfield Police Department Facebook page.

Piper did not have an attorney on file with the Missouri courts Friday afternoon. He does not appear in search results from the online sex offender registry provided by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

If convicted of the alleged felony offenses, Missouri law provides for prison terms ranging from 5 to 30 years, according to the Missouri Sentencing Commission.