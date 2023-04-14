© 2023 KSMU Radio
Hotel of Terror owner collects enough signatures to suspend eminent domain. City Council must now repeal its earlier decision — or send it to voters.

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published April 14, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT
The Hotel of Terror in downtown Springfield
Gregory Holman/KSMU
/
Springfield city government is trying to use eminent domain to acquire the Hotel of Terror — photographed Feb. 6, 2023 — as part of its plans to spiff up the Jordan Creek area in order to attract downtown investment and address stormwater flooding issues.

Eminent domain would allow the city to force a sale of the Hotel of Terror property, a Halloween destination downtown since the late 1970s. The city wants the Hotel of Terror location to become part of plans to improve the Jordan Creek area, as a way of drawing more investment downtown.

An amended referendum petition by Sterling Mathis, owner of the Hotel of Terror in Springfield, has been verified by the Springfield city clerk, the city said Thursday.

Mathis is seeking to put the city’s purchase of his property through eminent domain before voters. City spokesperson Cora Scott said the Hotel of Terror building needs to be torn down to replace what she calls a failing bridge over Jordan Creek on Main Avenue.

Scott said city clerk Anita Cotter will notify city council on Monday that the amended petition is sufficient.

Under city charter, if a referendum petition is certified as sufficient, according to Scott, the ordinance specified in the petition is suspended. City council must then vote on whether to repeal the ordinance within 30 days of the certification. If it doesn’t, it must call a special election, and the ordinance will remain suspended unless it’s approved by voters. If it isn’t approved, it is deemed repealed.

The city entered into the condemnation process after Mathis said the money the city offered him for his property — $550,000 — wasn’t enough.

Scott said city officials have sought “multiple third-party appraisals on the property to determine just compensation for the building.”

urban developmentSpringfield City CouncilDowntown Springfied
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
