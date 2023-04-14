Hotel of Terror owner collects enough signatures to suspend eminent domain. City Council must now repeal its earlier decision — or send it to voters.

An amended referendum petition by Sterling Mathis, owner of the Hotel of Terror in Springfield, has been verified by the Springfield city clerk, the city said Thursday.

Mathis is seeking to put the city’s purchase of his property through eminent domain before voters. City spokesperson Cora Scott said the Hotel of Terror building needs to be torn down to replace what she calls a failing bridge over Jordan Creek on Main Avenue.

Scott said city clerk Anita Cotter will notify city council on Monday that the amended petition is sufficient.

Under city charter, if a referendum petition is certified as sufficient, according to Scott, the ordinance specified in the petition is suspended. City council must then vote on whether to repeal the ordinance within 30 days of the certification. If it doesn’t, it must call a special election, and the ordinance will remain suspended unless it’s approved by voters. If it isn’t approved, it is deemed repealed.

The city entered into the condemnation process after Mathis said the money the city offered him for his property — $550,000 — wasn’t enough.

Scott said city officials have sought “multiple third-party appraisals on the property to determine just compensation for the building.”