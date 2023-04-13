Springfield man indicted on federal charges for sexual exploitation of 2 child victims

A Springfield man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for the sexual exploitation of two child victims.

Fifty-five-year-old Yevgeniy Dudko was charged in a three-count indictment this week returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint filed against Dudko in March and includes additional charges.

The indictment charges Dudko with two counts of using minors to produce child pornography from November 20, 2021 to March 14, 2023. He is also charged with one count of receiving and distributing child pornography.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

The Department of Justice said in a news release that “the charges contained in the indictment are simply accusations and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charges must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.”