News

Author of "The Seed Keeper" to speak in Springfield tonight

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published April 13, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT
Diane Wilson Karen McCall.png
Karen McCall
/
dianewilsonwords.com
Diane Wilson -- author of "The Seed Keeper"

Diane Wilson will host a discussion about her book for adults at 7 p.m. at the Library Center.

Diane Wilson, author of "The Seed Keeper," will be part of a book discussion Thursday night, April 13, at 7 at the Library Center.

Her book is told through the voices of four Dakota women, she said, and spans several generations between 1862 and 2002. It tells the story of how the women protected their way of life and struggles they encountered, including boarding schools. And it tells the story of how seeds have long helped humans survive.

To hear KSMU's interview with Wilson, click the "listen" button above.

Michele Skalicky
