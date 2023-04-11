© 2023 KSMU Radio
News

Local LBGTQ+ advocate responds to US House Representative Eric Burlison retweet of anti-LBGTQ+ content

KSMU | By Meghan McKinney
Published April 11, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT
burlison retweet.jpg
Screenshot of Rep. Eric Burlison's retweet of Matt Walsh's post about the LGBTQ+ pride flag. Screenshotted on April 8 at 10:25 a.m. by Gregory Holman/KSMU.

Rep. Eric Burlison (R) retweeted and later deleted a post from extreme right-wing blogger Matt Walsh displaying anti-LGBTQ+ content.

US Congressman Eric Burlison of Missouri retweeted a controversial tweet by an extreme right-wing blogger Easter weekend.

The tweet by Matt Walsh, who regularly posts anti-LGBTQ plus content, showed the PRIDE flag with the question “What does this flag mean to you?” Walsh’s answer on Twitter: “The collapse of western civilization.”

Eric Schekorra is the president of PFLAG Springfield, a LGBTQ plus advocacy group.

“Representatives who are elected to represent all of us, amplify those messages. That is harmful-- not only harmful to the community they are targeting, but that’s harmful to our entire society. That’s the thing that is a threat to our civilization," said Schekorra.

KSMU reporter Gregory Holman screenshotted the retweet on Saturday morning. Burlison has since deleted the retweet. He did not respond to a request for an interview by deadline.

Meghan McKinney
Meghan McKinney is an undergraduate journalism student at Missouri State University. She works as a news reporter and announcer for KSMU. Her passions, other than journalism, are psychology, music, sign languages and dancing. She also runs a local music page on Facebook called "SGF Playlist."
