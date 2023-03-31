© 2023 KSMU Radio
New location chosen for Pipkin Middle School

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published March 31, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT
Pipkin Middle School in central Springfield, Mo. is shown on March 2, 2023.

The Springfield Public School District has announced where the new Pipkin Middle School will be located if Proposition S is approved by voters on April 4.

The purchase of a 20.9 acre parcel of undeveloped land at 3207 S. Pythian was approved this week by the SPS Board of Education.

The property is currently under contract, and the final closing is contingent on the passing of the ballot issue.

The Community Task Force on Facilities recommended building a new school on a larger plot of land within Pipkin’s current attendance boundary, according to the district. But at least 10 acres was needed to provide enough space for the new school, which offers the International Baccalaureate program, as well as outdoor activities and parking. Dr. Grenita Lathan said in a statement they considered several properties, and this one was “the most desirable.”

Pipkin principal Duane Cox said in the statement that if Proposition S passes, and the new school is built on that property, more students in the school’s attendance boundary would be eligible for bus service.

