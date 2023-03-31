Construction is underway on a mixed income housing development in west-central Springfield

Construction on a new housing development is underway in west central Springfield.

Ground was broken recently on the Nordic Landing apartment development located on Catalpa just west of Grant Avenue. The project is a partnership of the City of Springfield, Flourish Community Development Corporation and DHTC Development, LLC.

City officials described it in a statement as “a transformative example of the most successful and impactful public private partnerships.” Eight of the 41 units will be set aside for youth aging out of foster care.

“An Annie E Casey Foundation survey found, among young Missourians who’d been in foster care after their 17th birthday, 17% had experienced homelessness by age 21,” said DHTC principal Debbie Shantz Hart in a news release. “Providing quality affordable housing to stabilize this vulnerable population so that they can start work on securing employment and/ or furthering their education will offer foster youth a more traditional support system like other kids their age.”

Flourish CDC will serve as the nonprofit partner at Nordic Landing will provide staff to serve as a resource coordinator to help all residents access community services.

City of Springfield / Ground is broken for Nordic Landing housing development on W. Catalpa in Springfield. (L-R): Tammi Creason, Jason Gage, Mayor McClure, Mike Shilling, Abe McGull, Jason Leininger, Riley Shantz, Debbie Shantz Hart (Photo taken on March 28, 2023)

Those who have committed to providing services are Foster Adopt connect, I Pour Life, Jordan Valley Community Health Center, Missouri Career Center, Burrell, Community Partnership of the Ozarks and more.

The $9 million housing development will be financed through an allocation of federal and state housing tax credits, a conventional loan from Great Southern Bank and a HOME funds loan by the City of Springfield.

The multi-family development is adjacent to the $21 million Grant Avenue Parkway and will offer one and two-bedroom options.

