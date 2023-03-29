© 2023 KSMU Radio
News

City of Springfield is officially the new owner of Hammons Field

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published March 29, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT
The main entrance to Hammons Field in Springfield, Missouri. (Photo taken in February, 2023)

The $12 million purchase includes two parking lots.

The City of Springfield is officially the owner of Hammons Field, home to the Springfield Cardinals and the Missouri State University Bears.

The city said Tuesday the final steps have been completed, including approval by a U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Kansas at Kansas City judge and the closing on the property.  

The $12 million purchase agreement includes the stadium and a parking lot across Trafficway south of the stadium as well as a parking lot west of the stadium.  

Scott says unrestricted savings from the General Fund and funds earmarked for “Economic Vitality” from the Level Property Tax are being used for the purchase from the John Q. Hammons Charitable Trust.  

The city will also spend $4 million to bring the stadium up to Major League Baseball standards.  

The city will celebrate the purchase by opening the stadium Thursday afternoon (3/30) for area residents to watch the St. Louis Cardinals’ home opener on the stadium’s big screen. The game starts at 3:10. Admission is free.  

